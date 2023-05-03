Jameela Jamil Slams Karl Lagerfeld-Themed Met Gala: “A Man Who Was So Publicly Cruel”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

While many praised the musings of Karl Lagerfeld during the 2023 Met Gala, some critics weren’t too entertained.

That included actor Jameela Jamil, who called out the event’s honoree on Instagram for his fatphobic, sexist and anti-Me Too movement comments.

“Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote. “And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.”

Jamil goes on to express that it’s not about people not having any skeletons in their closet but that cancel culture has gray areas where there shouldn’t be.

“This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this,” she added, before blaming the non-famous folks too. “And it’s not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up… If we carry on like this, don’t be shocked when we lose the next election.”

This isn’t Jamil’s first time disgracing Lagerfeld, as she also made an Instagram post about his controversial moments when it was first announced in October 2022 that he’d be the theme for the then-upcoming Met Gala.

Social media largely disagreed with honoring such a problematic designer for the Gala, which is meant to highlight charity.

