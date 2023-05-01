CASSIUS Gems: Victoria Monet’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Victoria Monet celebrates a big birthday today.

The Georgia peach turns 33, and she’s got a lot of reasons to turn up, including recently dropping her first single in a few years called “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye.

Before that, she hopped onto the scene in 2019 with an assist from Ariana Grande, dubbed Apple’s Next Up artist in 2020, and dropped her debut project, Jaguar.

But when she’s not creating hits for herself, Monet is busy penning tracks for some of your favorites like, Chloe x Halle, Nas, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony, and more. Her work behind the scenes even earned her three Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best R&B Song.

But there’s one songstress she hasn’t had a chance to lock in with, and she explained to Elle why Sade is still a dream collaborator, noting her maneuvering of the industry being a huge inspiration.

“I’ve always wanted to collaborate in some way with Sade, even if it’s just sitting in a studio observing. I just want to get closer to her process. She’s just someone who I feel is very timeless and poised and seasoned as a performer, but is also still out of the limelight and living her life,” she told Elle in 2022. “It doesn’t seem like anything is for numbers or clout, it’s none of that. It’s just about the music she made and now she’s living [it] up; she’s probably gardening somewhere. But I aspire to have that type of full-circle moment, where you put something amazing into the world and then you still can sustain a whole other life without an ego being fed, for every year, releases…all of the hoopla that the industry can bring on.”

