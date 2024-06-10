James Harden Awkwardly Looks Scared For His Life After Girlfriend Catches Bouquet At Wedding, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Los Angeles Clippers got bounced from the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in early May, so James Harden’s got a lot of free time.

And while it’s a bit early to start preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season, Harden instead was spotted with his girlfriend Paije Speights at fellow baller Rajon Rondo‘s wedding over the weekend.

During the festivities, partygoers took part in the tradition of throwing the bouquet, and whoever catches it is rumored to get married next. So when the bouquet flew into the air, Speights was the one who grabbed it. She seemed pretty excited about the catch, while Harden, on the other hand, was wide-eyed and genuinely looked scared for his life. He looks even more fearful as Speights goes in for a hug with a very tight grip on the bouquet.

Harden clearly appears not ready to settle down just yet, but Speights doubled down later on when she took to Instagram to show off the bouquet and say she wasn’t even participating in the bouquet-throwing, and it just ended up near her. Still, she seems to be taking it seriously.

“I wasn’t even participating lol I’m standing outside the circle in the back. The bouquet landed right at my feet. Hey a win is a win,” she said alongside a picture of her holding onto the flowers. “I do this sh-t with no effort.”

Two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo held the ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, as he wed designer Latoia Fitzgerald. Rondo retired from the NBA just a few months ago after more than 15 years in the league, playing for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

See how social media is reacting to Harden’s fear of a ring –whether it be in marriage or on an NBA court– below.