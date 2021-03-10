a different world , black actresses , black icons
Cassius Gems: 21 Gorgeous Photos Of Icon Jasmine Guy Over The Years

Posted 9 hours ago

Actors 03.10.21

A Different World

Source: NBC / Getty

Can you believe Jasmine Guy is almost 60 years old?

The television icon is celebrating her 59th birthday today and we couldn’t let it go by without giving her a virtual standing ovation. Most know Guy from her role as Whitley on The Cosby Show and Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World. Guy played a rich and snobbish undergraduate student following in the footsteps of her parents, who both attended Hillman College. There, she meets the gang: Denise Huxtable, of course, her love interest Dwayne Wayne, Jaleesa Vinson, Kim Reese, Freddie Brooks, and Ron Johnson. Though Whitley wasn’t the most relatable member of the cast, she was hilarious and certainly held a special place in viewers’ hearts — and still does.

A Different World

Source: NBC / Getty

Beyond A Different World, Jasmine Guy’s on-screen resume is extensive and spans many genres. From School Daze and Harlem Nights to Scary Movie 5, My Nephew Emmitt, and Dead Like Me, and The Vampire Diaries she continues to prove she has the range. That’s in addition to writing, directing, and snatching wigs on Broadway.

Perhaps what we admire most about the queen, however, is her fondness for showing love to Black women in entertainment. Seriously, one look at her social media and you’ll immediately see just how supportive she is of her peers and the up-and-coming talent in the industry.

Today, and every day, we want to celebrate all that Guy is and has been to us. Join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays. More photos of the beauty over the years below.

1. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison posing as Whitley and Dwayne for ‘A Different World.’

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison Source:Getty

2. Circa 1989.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

3. Kissed by Eddie Murphy In ‘Harlem Nights.’

Jasmine Guy And Eddie Murphy In 'Harlem Nights' Source:Getty

4. All red everything back in the ’90s.

Portrait Of Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

5. Acting alongside another legend, Will Smith, in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Source:Getty

6. Greeting the late James Avery on ‘The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.’

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 29 Source:Getty

7. Jasmine and Jada!

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

8. Attending the 1994 NAACP Image Awards.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

9. Back in ’97.

PASSPORT 97' Source:Getty

10. Striking an iconic pose in all purple everything.

Portrait Of Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

11. All Black everything.

Portrait Of Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

12. A close-up of Jasmine’s beauty.

Portrait Of Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

13. Sporting curls and a red lip for a studio portrait.

Actress Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

14. Beautiful at the ‘Boyle Heights Music and Arts Program’ launch.

The Boyle Heights Music and Arts Program Launch - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Gorgeous at the unveiling of the Renovated Biltmore Theater in New York City.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Broadway Stars Unveil the Renovated Biltmore Theater Source:Getty

16. Spotted at the ‘Coach Carter’ premiere in Hollywood.

"Coach Carter" Premieres in Los Angeles Source:Getty

17. Look at that million dollar smile.

Fences Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals & Curtain Call Source:Getty

18. Posing for a pic with Usher at Morehouse College.

An Intimate Gathering In Honor Of Norman Lear Source:Getty

19. Jasmine in 2020. We love you, beautiful!

"Cherish The Day" Launch Party Source:Getty
