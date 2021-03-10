Cassius Gems: 21 Gorgeous Photos Of Icon Jasmine Guy Over The Years

Can you believe Jasmine Guy is almost 60 years old?

The television icon is celebrating her 59th birthday today and we couldn’t let it go by without giving her a virtual standing ovation. Most know Guy from her role as Whitley on The Cosby Show and Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World. Guy played a rich and snobbish undergraduate student following in the footsteps of her parents, who both attended Hillman College. There, she meets the gang: Denise Huxtable, of course, her love interest Dwayne Wayne, Jaleesa Vinson, Kim Reese, Freddie Brooks, and Ron Johnson. Though Whitley wasn’t the most relatable member of the cast, she was hilarious and certainly held a special place in viewers’ hearts — and still does.

Beyond A Different World, Jasmine Guy’s on-screen resume is extensive and spans many genres. From School Daze and Harlem Nights to Scary Movie 5, My Nephew Emmitt, and Dead Like Me, and The Vampire Diaries she continues to prove she has the range. That’s in addition to writing, directing, and snatching wigs on Broadway.

Perhaps what we admire most about the queen, however, is her fondness for showing love to Black women in entertainment. Seriously, one look at her social media and you’ll immediately see just how supportive she is of her peers and the up-and-coming talent in the industry.

Today, and every day, we want to celebrate all that Guy is and has been to us. Join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays. More photos of the beauty over the years below.