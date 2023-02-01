Jermaine Dupri Rocks Throwback Haircut For ’80s-Themed Birthday Party, Twitter Reacts

Jermaine Dupri took his entire look back to the 1980s this past weekend, from the hi-top fade to the dookie chain and even the windbreaker jacket. The So So Def superproducer rocked the throwback haircut and gear to attend “Kirk’s 80’s Birthday Bash,” which was held to honor fellow music exec and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kirk Frost.

“If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” Dupri asked his social media followers on Monday. In another video posted to IG and Twitter, the prolific hitmaker flexed his snazzy shades a bit. “Ayo look, these Millionaires right here, right?” he pointed out. “These sh-ts is $10,000, man… When you get a fresh cut, this is what you gotta do!”

Frost’s wife, rapper and fellow LHHATL co-star Rasheeda, put the event together, and the night’s old school theme was also to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. So a number of other music personalities came out to party, too.

Other hip-hop Atlanta notables such as Lil Scrappy and Pastor Troy made appearances at the birthday bash. Nelly turned up in his own ’80s getup as well, sporting a fuzzy Kangol bucket hat, gold rope chain and tracksuit.

Even legendary old school DJ Brucie B came through to show love. But to really drive the old school vibe home, the self-proclaimed “Original Human Beatbox” Doug E. Fresh was the evening’s headlining act.

On Tuesday, Frost shared how much he enjoyed the party. “I think this is the best birthday party I’ve ever had,” he captioned an IG post. He then shouted out Rasheeda in the note by tagging her and adding “[Y]ou did your thing with this one.”

See how Twitter reacted to the hairdo below.