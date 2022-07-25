Jermaine Dupri Fires Back At Twitter Hating On Dvsn’s New Single: “You’re Musically Blind”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Toxic R&B has Twitter in its feelings.

Last week it was announced that OVO signees Dvsn would begin the rollout of their fourth studio album. The duo is known for crooning toxic lyrics, which usually has its fans singing along, but it appears the latest single may have gone too far.

The song’s called “If I Get Caught” and includes lyrics downplaying a man cheating and warning a woman that she shouldn’t end the relationship because of it.

After all, the first verse opens up with Dvsn singer Daniel Dailey saying, “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes/ Women like men other women like/That’s just something that everyone know.”

Fans got so mad they made Jermain Dupri aware of their feelings.

“The people I see with something bad to say about ‘If I Get Caught,’ I’m sure have never listened to blues and if you never listened to blues. Then you’re musically blind in my book,” Dupri retorted. “And you can’t see what we did.”

Dupri, who co-produced the song with Bryan-Michael Cox and Dvsn’s Nineteen85, even went as far as to sample one of the most toxic rap love songs; Jay-Z’s 2002 hit “Song Cry.” The intro to the song features Hov saying, “I was just f-cking them girls. I was gon’ get right back,” which, like the Dvsn song, trivializes infidelity.

The So So Def legend shared how he got Mr. Carter’s approval with a screenshot of the text thread revealing that Jay wrote, I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry. I stand corrected. I just want a disclaimer that says that I said this song is wrong! Haaaaa and you’re good.”

You can see some of the hate the new Dvsn track is getting below: