Jimmy Butler Finally Addresses His Newly-Installed Dreadlocks & Still Gets Roasted On Twitter

We can all agree that Jimmy Butler’s one of the biggest trolls in the NBA.

So it should come as no surprise that he had way too much at NBA Media Day. It started when Butler was asked if he could play the shooting guard position now that PJ Tucker had left South Beach for the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler revealed that while he could change positions, he doesn’t plan on doing so.

“I could play the 4, yes. If they absolutely needed me to play the 4, yes,” Butler said per sports writer and podcaster Wes Goldberg. “But I’m not playing the 4… I don’t play the 4.”

He then threw in a lighthearted jab, saying, “PJ is a traitor.”

Other topics during his press conference included that he can drop 50 points when he wants but doesn’t for the sake of the team sports, talking about soccer, and of course… his hair.

Back in July, Butler revealed a new look by getting dreads attached to his already-growing hair. He showed off the new hangtime –with blonde tips– and was roasted on Twitter. Now, he’s finally addressed his new hairstyle with the media.

“I don’t have any extensions; I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s still a debate if I’m going to keep my hair like this,” Butler ponders. “Who knows? I’m just trying out a lot of new looks. I like my baby face assassin look. I really haven’t thought about it. I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad.”

Twitter got a hold of Butler’s new clean-shaven and long dreads look and was shocked at how different he appeared, so jokes ensued.

