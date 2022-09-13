Jimmy Kimmel Dragged On Twitter For Continuing Stunt During Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Speech

Twitter was celebrating Abbot Elementary’s Quinta Brunson after she won an Emmy and, at the same time roasting late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday night (Sep.12), Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel performed a strange bit before announcing the nominees and eventual winner for the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy category. Arnett dragged Kimmel to the stage, who, according to The Huffington Post, was BIG MAD his show lost the variety talk series Emmy again to John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight.

Kimmel was committed to the bit and stayed on the floor as Arnett read off the nominees before finally revealing Brunson had won the Emmy award in the category.

As Quinta Brunson walked onto the stage to accept her award and delivered her speech, Kimmel remained on the floor, shaking her after she told him, “Jimmy, wake up, I won.”

Even after Brunson delivered her speech, Kimmel remained on stage, and Arnett had to drag Kimmel back off the stage.

Some enjoyed the bit, but many viewers, specifically the Black Twitter delegation, sounded off on Kimmel for his shenanigans. “Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology, but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it. White men really are insufferable,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful,” Huffington Post senior front page editor Philip Lewis wrote in a tweet.

Quinta Brunson Revealed She Wasn’t Bothered By Jimmy Kimmel’s Bit

While many were upset, Brunson told reporters after her win she was not bothered by Kimmel’s presence. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…. Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

Kimmel has not issued a statement following the Emmys moment, but the damage has been done. Brunson isn’t mad about it, but her fans sure are. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

