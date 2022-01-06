Joe Budden Fries “Fresh & Fit” Podcast For Disrespecting Black Women, Twitter Is Stunned At Him Being The Voice of Reason

You know you’re dead wrong when Joe Budden has to get on you, and Twitter actually agrees with him.

If you never heard of the Fresh & Fit podcast, don’t worry cause a lot of us haven’t, but the show has come under a lot of fire, and it’s warranted. The show’s co-hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes found themselves in the crosshairs of Twitter when a video featuring rapper Asian Doll walking out on the interview after being disrespected Gaines went viral.

Things got worse for the show when old clips of the duo resurfaced featuring them discussing why they don’t date Black women claiming, being very disrespectful, and calling it their preference.

“I mean, hey bro, if you wanna date a bunch of Shanequa’s, go for it,” Gaines said in the clip while talking about the dating app BLK. “Me and Fresh [Walter Weekes] aren’t really down with the brown like that, being night riders. Sometimes if they’re redbone, but I mean, in general, me and Fresh don’t dabble in the dark, if you know what I mean.”

The two podcast hosts decided to dig their wholes even deeper when speaking on the resurfaced clips in a recent episode.

“When it comes to dating and your personal preferences, no one bats an eye when women say they want a man that’s six feet tall, makes a certain amount of money, blah blah blah, those are considered preferences. But if I say, hey man, I don’t date Black girls like that. ‘Oh, God! How dare you?'” Gaines stupidly said.

“My mom’s Black, my sister’s Black, like bro, we just have a preference,” his co-host ridiculously added.

The “Podfather” Joe Budden decided he had some time and criticized the Fresh & Fit podcast and came to the defense of Black women in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

“I don’t know these 2 Doofs, but they don’t get to do this,” Budden wrote. “Too ignorant, inexperienced, insecure, fragile, and weak for this stale gimmick to not be seen through. Black women are everything, ESPECIALLY beautiful!! Every kind of beautiful too, so to hear this?!? From them?!? Lol, it’s laughable.. but it’s not. It’s not ‘y’all don’t date Black women’ fam, Black women won’t date y’all (i can tell), so you harbor this hate and base opinions off as if you’ve been outside long enough to even know yourself… and y’all are angry about it, just not angry enough to not use them.”

Budden wasn’t done putting on his cape for Black women adding the hosts were well aware that the love and hate from Black women bring attention to them.

These Idiots know most podcasts can’t get off the ground or gain any traction without love OR hate from Black women. Both act as fuel. This is nothing more than a cheap, tasteless heave at a payday. The words don’t match the actions, if you hate them, do it without them. Skip the topic. Don’t have them as guests (you clearly don’t know how to host them). Don’t cater convo toward them. Say no to every dollar/view/like/download/subscription generated directly or indirectly by them, then I’ll believe you. This is just pure laziness (amongst other things). If you can’t find a funny/creative way to be inclusive or discuss dating then go back to the drawing board. I’ll skip the lecture on self hatred and just be glad they make is so easy to spot.

And lastly, yes… we love “Shaniqua” and “Buquiesha” (LaKanya is a personal favorite) i see why they hate some of you n***** having microphones!!! Smh

Twitter is well aware of Budden’s troubled past when it comes to dealing with Black women themselves found themselves agreeing with the New Jersey rapper turned successful podcaster.

2022 is off to a hell of a start.

