John David Washington Reportedly Being Considered To Play MCU’s Kang the Conqueror

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

With Jonathan Majors getting kicked out of the Marvel Comics Universe, another Black actor on the cusp of superstardom is poised to take his place.

In search of a new Kang The Conqueror, John David Washington is reportedly in consideration to replace Majors after he was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, which comes with the possibility of up to one year in jail.

Majors was already embedded in the MCU with roles in the Disney+ series Loki, the Ant-Man, the Wasp: Quantumania movie and was set to take the lead role in the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Given the controversy, the name of the flick has been changed to Avengers 5 behind the scenes as creatives debate the course of the character.

Movie insider Daniel Richtman was the first to reveal that Washington’s name is being floated in casting conversations. But Washington’s name isn’t the only one being tossed around; Colman Domingo has also reportedly been named.

Domingo’s been rocking some of the most impeccable suits this year as he’s been praised at this season’s award shows for his roles in Rustin and The Color Purple. Starring as Mister in The Color Purple, he shined as the bad guy, and that’s the kind of role wants if he was ever to join the MCU.

“I’ve been part of The Walking Dead universe, but when it comes to Marvel or DC, I’m like, I think I’m ready now. I’m worked out, I’m fit. I think I want to play a villain,” he told AwardWatch in 2021. “I just want to be a villain. I don’t want to be the good guy. I actually want to do some really dirty, nasty work.

Disney has yet to confirm who will be recast to play Kang but see below how social media is reacting to Washington taking over.