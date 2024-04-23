Subscribe
Politics

John Legend Says Trump Is A “Tried And True… Racist,” Who’s Done Very Little For” Black People

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
John Legend Hosts Fireside Chat At The Voices Of Beauty Summit

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Years after initially calling out Donald Trump, John Legend is back to criticize the former president again.

The Chicago-born singer sat with MSNBC‘s Jen Psaki on Sunday to discuss the 2024 election, and he was once again brutally honest about his feelings toward Trump.

“He is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist,” Legend told Psaki. “He has made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior… Like, he believes that, to his core, in his bones.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, Legend reassures us that he will be supporting Joe Biden in the upcoming election before continuing to lay into Trump’s relationship with the Black community.

He takes aim at Trump’s claim that he’s done so much for the Black community and how voters of color love him. To refute that, Legend recalls the time Trump wouldn’t let Black people rent units in any of the buildings he owns.

According to Politico, the FBI released a report backing that up as part of a race discrimination probe from the 1970s.

“He wouldn’t let us live in his buildings back in the day. … When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets,” Legend said. “I don’t want to hear what [Trump] has to say about what he’s done for Black people. He’s done very little for us.”

He previously critiqued Trump while performing a medley of songs at a Biden-Harris rally in 2020.

Using his time on stage, he urged the crowd not to “see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump” as strength and took aim at some rappers in the “Sunken Place” who have chosen to support him, adding that “Trump’s platinum plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold.”

See how social media is reacting to Legend’s latest lambasting of Trump below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump john legend
Trending
clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close