Sneakerheads Miss Out on Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” SNKRS Release, Report Ls To Twitter

After two chances, sneakerheads still caught Ls while trying to cop the Jordan 3 “White Cement.”

Coming off the heels of a shock drop on SNKRS last month, this opportunity didn’t make it any easier.

The White Cement 3s are one of the most iconic colorways in the Jordan line after debuting on the feat of His Airness back in the 1980s. Like the original, they’re outfitted with the cement gray elephant print across the toe and the heel, a clean white upper, and iconic red Jumpman stitched atop the tongue.

Jordan Brand did switch things up and stay in focus with the Reimagined line by slightly aging the sneakers for nostalgia, so the upper has a bit of a tint and red eyelets. The vintage aesthetic, which has an aged look, is most noticeable on the midsole and makes the sneakers even more wearable.

The first time we saw the Reimagined treatment touch a pair of Jordans was the Lost & Found Jordan 1, which was also given a yellowed sole, tinted uppers, and even a faux-cracked ankle collar.

See how sneakerheads are reacting to missing out yet again on a coveted Retro Jordan release below: