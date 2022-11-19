Sneakerheads Roast SNKRS App After Missing Out On Jordan 1 “Lost & Found”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

One of the most coveted sneaker releases of the year is here, and sneakerheads are angry.

For much of the year, the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” has been atop everyone’s must-cop list, especially at the $180 price point.

However, it turned out to be a typical Saturday morning release where everyone was disappointed with the SNKRS app— perhaps even more than usual.

The app is prone to being overloaded on big release mornings, but this time it appeared to glitch for many users who couldn’t enter the raffle or even input an address.

What makes them one of the hottest drops of the year is they’re an updated version of the classic Air Jordan 1 “Chicago,” which is one of the first pairs Michael Jordan ever wore on the court. The hype around the kicks was undoubtedly high since the colorway hasn’t hit shelves in seven years. A classic, these 1s were first released in 1985 and weren’t first retroed until 1994.

The clean white base with red and black detailing throughout hasn’t changed, but Nike wanted to give them more of an aged feel, so there’s cracked leather along the ankle padding, weathered soles, old newspaper wrapping, and a vintage box. They serve as an ode to the mom-and-pop shops that stocked Nike’s gear before they were the enormous athletic company they are now. The name “Lost & Found” pays homage to the pairs unearthed years later in forgotten corners of old stock rooms.

The colorway matched with a dope story overloaded the SNKRS app, and many sneakerheads were left empty-handed. See how they’re reacting below.