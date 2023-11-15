Josh Allen’s Poor Play Has NFL Fans Thinking The “Madden Curse” Is Indeed Real

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Josh Allen might want to reconsider a distinction he received earlier this year. Fans think his poor play is due to being on the cover of Madden NFL 24.

As spotted on SB Nation, the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback is facing some interesting criticism. The University of Wyoming alum is currently struggling during the 2023-2024 season. Thus far, he is leading the league in interceptions with 11 thrown over the course of 10 games. He has also responded poorly to defensive pressure while in the pocket, causing him to fumble the ball four times.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated claimed that Bills head coach Sean McDermott had put Josh Allen on notice after their Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos.

“I think he’s played well at times, and then at times he hasn’t, and you can’t turn the ball over. So, we’ve got to figure that out,” McDermott told reporters.

Football enthusiasts are calling this clear evidence of the “Madden Curse’s” legitimacy. The superstition claims that any athlete featured on the video game cover is pretty much doomed. This alleged misfortune traces back to the Madden NFL 99, where Garrison Hearst broke his ankle after becoming the face of that year’s installment. Since then, 16 cover athletes have either suffered season-ending injuries or been benched for stinking it up. Electronic Arts has denied any legitimacy to the claims.

The Bills currently sit second in the AFC East with a 5-5 record, and the only thing in Allen’s favor is that despite his mounting interceptions, he’s also got 19 touchdown passes.

See how social media is reacting to Allen’s terrible season below.