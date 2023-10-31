British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful Honored As UK’s Most Influential Black Person

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Shout out to Black people across the diaspora doing big things globally. Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has just been named the most influential Black person in the UK, according to Powerful Media’s 2024 Powerlist, which celebrates the achievements of people of African, Caribbean and African American heritage in the fields of business, science, technology and the arts.

According to Deadline, Enninful is Vogue’s first Black editor in the UK, and the 51-year-old is also the European editorial director at Condé Nast. The Powerlist, launched in 2006, selects its honorees through a board of voters who judge potential candidates to be honored on their “ability to change lives and alter events, as demonstrated over a protracted period of time and in a positive manner.”

“Ever since I moved back to take over British Vogue, the Powerlist has always been so supportive, always there in one shape or another,” Enninful said in a statement regarding the honor, Euronews reported. “But apart from me, it’s incredible that it shines a light on Black people really breaking boundaries, who are unafraid and champion what it means to be truly diverse in their own industries. So, I’m honored, more than anything, to be a part of this family.” This year’s Powerlist Black Excellence Awards ceremony took place Friday at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Earlier this year, Enninful, who was 18 when he started his editorial career as fashion director of British youth culture magazine i-D, announced that he would be stepping down from his role at British Vogue to focus on global projects. He confirmed in June that his last edition of the magazine will be released in March 2024. Still, he will serve as Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser, as well as editorial adviser at British Vogue.

Congratulations to Edward Enninful for this well-earned honor. We wish him continued success in all future ventures, and we appreciate what he’s done and continues to do for the culture. Salute!