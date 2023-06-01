NY Knick Josh Hart Admits He Enjoys His Wife’s Breast Milk, Twitter In Disbelief

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The New York Knicks are certainly having an interesting offseason.

Sure, they’ve cut ties with the General Manager Scott Perry, who held the job since 2017, but Josh Hart’s tweets have been more interesting. As the finals begin and all other teams have more free time than usual, Hart found himself on Twitter posing an interesting question about breast milk.

“Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend,” he tweeted Tuesday night, even telling CJ McCollum it’s better than almond milk.

The question shouldn’t be too surprising since Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, gave birth to a set of twin boys less than a month ago. In fact, her pregnancy was a significant theme during the Knicks playoff series against the Miami Heat and could have affected his playing time. According to Yahoo Sports, Hart told ESPN’s Malika Andrews before Game 3 that his wife was due “any day now,” leading to the Knicks having a helicopter, private planes and a police escort on standby.

But many found the question odd, including Stephen A. Smith, who responded light-heartedly.

“Josh Hart sent out some kind of tweet or whatever asking folks if y’all had ever tasted breast milk. Breast milk. That’s what he said. Now, I’ve never been inclined to taste breast milk,” Smith said. “I like breasts. You don’t have to be a baby to like breasts. Matter of fact, one could easily argue there are adults who like breasts more than babies. However, breast milk is a different matter.”

Hart’s own teammate –at MSG and Villanova– Jalen Brunson even roasted Hart by tweeting out a screen-recorded video unfollowing Hart and telling him to delete his number.

One person on Hart’s side is Sacramento King De’Aaron Fox, who hopped in the Twitter replies, commenting, “I’m actually not surprised you asked the question less than a month in.”

Twitter wasn’t really here for it and quickly started with the jokes. See the best reactions below.