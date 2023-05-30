Jaylen Brown Roasted By NBA Twitter For Poor Dribbling Skills In Game 7 Against Miami Heat

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Boston Celtics almost overcame a 3-0 deficit but couldn’t close out.

The team did chart a three-game-winning streak to rival the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals but an injured Jayson Tatum threatened their ability to make a final appearance two years in a row.

It came on the opening play of the game when Tatum sprained an ankle that left him limping and slowly running up and down the court. It was evident in his game, as he was 5 for 13 shooting and only scored 14 points in 42 minutes of play.

“It’s tough because it kind of impacted me the rest of the night,” Tatum said of the game-plaguing injury. “It swelled up and it was just frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It was tough to move. Just frustrating. Especially [with] it happening on the first play.”

But with Tatum unable to perform at his best, it was time for Jaylen Brown to step up in his place, but he failed to rise to the occasion. He spoke about the disappointing performance after the game.

“I expected to win today and move on and that’s what my focus has been on,” he said. “We failed. I failed and it’s hard to think about anything else right now.”

He made just one three-pointer out of the nine he took and only had 15 points on 18 shots. But by far what angered fans the most was his inability to control the ball, as he caused eight turnovers. The bad handles and inability to step up for his team on what would have been a historic night becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit has led to a night full of roasting on social media.

But now that the season’s over, Brown’s eligible for a five-year, $295 million contract extension, and in Tatum’s words, Brown’s “extremely important” to the team’s success.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Brown’s performance and the Miami Heat advancing to the NBA Finals to take on the Denver Nuggets.