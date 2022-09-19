Meet Kanye West’s Rumored New Love Interest, South African Model Candice Swanepoel

While Kanye West‘s embattled with Gap and adidas, he’s got a new lady in his life.

A source close to Entertainment Tonight has revealed that Ye has been cozying up with model Candice Swanepoel.

“Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source told ET. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

Swanepoel is the face of the Yeezy GAP sunglasses line, and even posted a picture of herself topless, covering her chest and rocking the YZY SHDZ. This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old has been professionally linked to West, as she recently starred in Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign alongside fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angels Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Tyra Banks.

According to TMZ, Swanepoel and West were partying it up at a New York Fashion Week event where Ye took a picture of him and the model behind blurred glass before posting in to Instagram.

After mingling, they reportedly left in West’s SUV and went back to the same hotel.

While Ye fans may be new to the South African model, she’s been in the industry for over a decade, having been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2010. In 2016 she was so popular she was ranked 8th on Forbes’ list of the highest-earning models, making $7 million that year.

However, she almost quit modeling when she was 17, but that job with Victoria’s Secret changed her mind when her agent got her the offer which prompted a move to New York. She remembers telling her mom how badly she wanted the opportunity to work with the storied lingerie brand which helped boost her self-confidence.

“By the time I had the opportunity to wear lingerie and swimwear for Victoria’s Secret, I was confident and it just felt like the next step in my modeling career,” she told Vogue in a 2015 interview.

Since she’s allegedly Ye’s new love interest, we gathered some of her hottest Instagram shots below: