adidas Celebrates YEEZY DAY With Plenty Of New Drops… But Sneakerheads Are Still Missing Out

It’s a day of celebration for sneakerheads.

No, it’s not a hyped-up release on SNKRS, but adidas’ YEEZY DAY 2022 is now in full effect.

Since 2019, the three stripes has proved to make it bigger than any other day for sneakerheads because the offerings are pretty generous and include everything from drops you initially missed out on to new styles and colorways.

Years past have seen as many as 30 different offerings for fans to cop on Ye’s YEEZY SUPPLY site and adidas’ CONFIRMED app, where raffles to enter the sneakers are available alongside a countdown until the next sneaker is on the block.

Things are no different this go time round as buyers will be able to purchase the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 in nearly all of its colorways; Oreo, Bred, Natural Flax, Light, Earth Zebra, Blue Tint, Hyperspace, Sesame, Ash Blue, Sand Taupe, Desert Sage, Mono Cinder, Mono Clay, Mono Mist, and Mono Ice. Other models you can buy include Yeezy Boost 450 500, 700, 700 v2, 700 v3, Yeezy Slide, the newly-crowned favorite lounge slip on Yeezy Foam Runner, and Yeezy KNIT RNR.

The most unsuspecting is one of Kanye West‘s first collaborative sneakers with adidas from 2015 that helped cement him as one of the most fashion-forward rappers; the coveted Yeezy Boost 350s in the Turtle Dove colorway. This year, YEEZY Day started today, August 2, at 9 a.m EST and concludes on Wednesday, August 3. Despite what looks like a hefty inventory, sneakerheads on Twitter are still missing out. Check out how adidas feel about missing out or successfully snagging a pair.