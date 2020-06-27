Snoop Dogg Shares Video of Kanye West & Dr. Dre In The Studio, Twitter Says Wait A Minute

Snoop Dogg is facing some criticism after sharing a video of himself in the studio in with some legendary producers.

Snoop dropped a video featuring himself in the studio watching Dr. Dre and Kanye West work on some new music. In the video the “Gin & Juice” rapper whispers:

“Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh,” Snoop whispers. “Kanye West got some hot shit. Only I can get exclusive footage. Shut up. Kanye West got some hot shit. It’s finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it.”

Kanye, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg in the studio putting finishing touches on new music. pic.twitter.com/SjzrLXfWdk — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 27, 2020

“IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT”

IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/trrd6LT3QJ — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

West even revealed that there is indeed a “Dr. Dre version” of his gospel album Jesus Is King on the way in a separate tweet while discussing all of the other projects he is working on.

YZY GAP BEGINS

MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR

KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI

JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL

YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT

FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA

JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION

WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

Amid the happiness that Dre and Ye are working together, Snoop Dogg is having a “this you?” moment. Some Twitter users are calling out Uncle Snoop because he was definitely one of the many calling out West for his MAGA antics. Now he’s in a studio happily watching him make music while bigging him up.

Wait. Not even a year and a half ago Snoop’s fake ass was talking so much shit about how crazy kanye was. 🙄 https://t.co/DNHnLUTvNS — (Charlie Heat Version) (@YESEEGHOSTS) June 27, 2020

They absolutely have a point here. You can see more reactions to Snoop being in the studio with Kanye and Dre in the gallery below.

