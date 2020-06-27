dr. dre , kanye west , Newsletter
Snoop Dogg Shares Video of Kanye West & Dr. Dre In The Studio, Twitter Says Wait A Minute

Source: John Atashian / Getty

Snoop Dogg is facing some criticism after sharing a video of himself in the studio in with some legendary producers.

 

Snoop dropped a video featuring himself in the studio watching Dr. Dre and Kanye West work on some new music. In the video the “Gin & Juice” rapper whispers:

“Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh,” Snoop whispers. “Kanye West got some hot shit. Only I can get exclusive footage. Shut up. Kanye West got some hot shit. It’s finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it.”

“IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT”

West even revealed that there is indeed a “Dr. Dre version” of his gospel album Jesus Is King on the way in a separate tweet while discussing all of the other projects he is working on.

Amid the happiness that Dre and Ye are working together, Snoop Dogg is having a “this you?” moment. Some Twitter users are calling out Uncle Snoop because he was definitely one of the many calling out West for his MAGA antics. Now he’s in a studio happily watching him make music while bigging him up.

They absolutely have a point here. You can see more reactions to Snoop being in the studio with Kanye and Dre in the gallery below.

