Twitter Rips Into Kanye West For Saying George Floyd Died Of A Fentanyl Overdose

Kanye West’s harmful rhetoric is still being spewed.

Many media outlets like Fox and ABC’s Good Morning America have allowed him on their platform, but now he’s taken his ideas to NORE and DJ EFN’s podcast Drink Champs.

West made his first appearance on the podcast nearly a year ago, and returned to speak on everything from Drake being the greatest rapper of all time and George Floyd’s death.

“Drake is the greatest rapper ever, and I don’t apologize about it,” Ye told the Drink Champs podcast. He was then interrupted by N.O.R.E., who brought up rumors about Drake formerly having a sexual relationship with Kris Jenner, Ye’s ex-mother-in-law.

“You know what it means,” West responds when NORE asks him to explain what he meant when he posted “Drake A F-CK YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA, THAT’S REAL WAR” on Instagram.

The Chicago native goes even further to say that Cory knows what he means, alluding to Cory Gamble, who Kris has been dating since 2014.

West also spoke on George Floyd’s death with some harmful ideas and even questioned the knee that was placed on his neck for more than eight minutes.

While referencing Candace Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” he tried to say that his death was a result of fentanyl and that Derek Chauvin’s “knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

However, 2021 court documents have proved that to be completely false. While there was fentanyl in his system, it wasn’t a fatal amount, and the cause of death was ruled “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” after an independent autopsy was commissioned by Floyd’s family.

Twitter has been reacting to Ye’s latest interview and is pretty upset with him.

