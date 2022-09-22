Kanye West Finally Admits Sway Had The Answers, Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, & More

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Kanye West has stopped typing and is ready to speak on camera.

All of his latest Instagram rants and creation of a TikTok account have all culminated in a sit-down interview with Good Morning America‘s Linsey Davis.

Right off the bat, Ye was asked about the benefits and pitfalls of his social media presence, and he gave a car analogy as an answer.

“We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we can use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it,” West explains.

Another major controversy Ye’s currently facing is his relationship with Kim Kardashian and learning how to co-parent after the couple’s divorce.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West said Thursday Morning. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

He reveals that he now has a voice in co-parenting his four children –North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm– but it was something he had to fight for. He likens finding that voice in his personal life to doing the same in his partnerships with adidas and Gap.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” he explained. “It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

He claims those issues with Gap and adidas will get fixed with the help of new lawyers. Then, he plans to cut out the big legacy brands and opt for a direct-to-consumer approach. This is something that Sway infamously told him to do back in 2013, to which Kanye emphatically yelled, “You ain’t got the answers Sway!”

But now Ye realizes the radio personality was right.

“You know what,” he says with a smile. “I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answers.”

Oh, and if you thought his days of running for political office were over, you were wrong.

Watch more of the interview above.