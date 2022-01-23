Kanye West & Julia Fox Make Red Carpet Debut In Matching Canadian Tuxedos [Photos]

Kanye West continues to milk the publicity of his rebound relationship with Julia Fox for all its worth. Ye and his current actress significant other made their red carpet debut in Paris for Fashion Week, which rocking matching Canadian Tuxedos.

If you’re unaware, a Canadian tuxedo is when you wear a matching denim top and bottom—a moved practice rarely by the freshly dipped. Ye and Fox were proudly rocking theirs at the red carpet (a first for the couple) for Nigo’s Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Page Six has more details if you care:

Fox, 31, showed off her fit figure in a cropped denim jacket featuring the trendy cone bra shape, along with low-cut jeans, black gloves and gold statement earrings.

She completed her look with winged eyeliner, a dramatic smokey eye and rosy blush, keeping her hair pulled back into a tight bun.

West, 44, complemented Fox in a denim jacket and jeans, accessorizing with black gloves, sunglasses and boots.

And those boots referenced are the same Red Wing joints that have become his favorites.

The couple has been dating for about a month. Check out detailed photos of the pair in Paris in the gallery.