Pop Culture

Kanye West Has Explosive Argument With Kris Jenner & Gets Confronted By Michael Che in New Documentary

Published on September 20, 2025

Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

By all accounts, Kanye West has always lacked a filter, so a documentary about himself that he had a hand in was always expected to be a must-watch.

In the throes of his most controversial era ever, he’s done just that with the release of his In Whose Name? doc.

Even if you thought it wasn’t possible, the multihyphenate rips the curtain back even further into some of his most explosive moments, including one with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

While they’re standing in a kitchen, Ye is once again explaining how much he hates being medicated.

“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s–t. The only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated,” he yells. “I’d rather be dead, not in jail. Because I’d rather be dead than to be on medication.”

“No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit,” he says, adding that it always affects how the media perceives him. 

With tension already high, he asks for validation in the room, and amid the silence, it’s then that Kris Jenner says it doesn’t matter, which sets off Ye.

“IT DOES MATTER,” he yells repeatedly before grabbing his bag and begins to rush out of the room.

Jenner eventually clarifies that it doesn’t matter what the media says, but it does matter to their family.

A calmer Ye stops in his tracks as an emotional Jenner admits that the family did have an impact on his mental health, she loves him, and doesn’t want him “to be not perfect.”

The scene ends with her saying, “and I want my daughter to love you the way you want her to love you.”

Another heated, candid moment shows Ye getting into it with Michael Che, in what appears to be the hallways of Saturday Night Live, after Ye donned the red MAGA hat.

During his performance, Ye said staffers tried to bully him backstage into taking off the hat.

A heated Che asks why he put them in that position.

“I work here, man. Like we treat everyone like family, and you gon’ sell us out? That’s f-cked up, man,” Che said. “We look up to you. We love you. What you got against us?”

See how social media is reacting to the clips below.

