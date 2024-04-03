Subscribe
Kanye West Wanted To Shave Kids’ Heads, Put Them In Cages & Go After LGBTQ+ Community, States Latest Donda Academy Lawsuit

Published on April 3, 2024

The claims around Kanye West‘s Donda Academy continue to get more and more bizarre. Now, another employee is taking Ye to court over the school’s conditions circa 2022.

Trevor Phillips was hired in November of that year. He was initially just in charge of growing the cotton that’d eventually be used for Yeezy clothing. However, his role increased, and he began taking on some responsibilities at Donda Academy. Things seemed to be going well until, you guessed it, Ye’s rants became too much to deal with.

According to the lawsuit, those rants included spewing his antisemitic rhetoric, which got him canceled in 2022. Things even escalated when he brought up his controversial views around students, even telling two in particular that he wanted to shave their hands and install prison cells in the school.

Phillips only worked at the school for nine months, but in the lawsuit, he says it was extremely clear that Ye “treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees” and would “scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff.”

After his antisemitic statements, Phillips’ claimed he wanted to go after the LGBTQIA+ community next, with the lawsuit stating it was because “gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control.”

Phillips’ attempt to stop Ye from spewing his hateful ideas was not well-received by the Vultures rapper, as the two clashed.

“Kanye’s ill-will towards the plaintiff ultimately culminated in a vulgar lashing in front of schoolchildren and their parents. Kanye even threatened Phillips with physical violence,” the suit reads.

For what sounds like an extremely stressful job, Philip was expected to be on call 24/7, and despite being promised $100 an hour, the pay wasn’t consistent because the Yeezy bank accounts were frozen following adidas’ $275 million lawsuit against him.

