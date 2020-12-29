cassius gems , kayla nicole , Newsletter
Cassius Gems: This Naughty Gallery Of Kayla Nicole Is The Christmas Gift You’ve Been Waiting On

Posted December 29, 2020

Travis Kelce and his beautiful girlfriend Kayla Nicole came through with coupled up Christmas photos for the timeline — matching pajamas, adorable pups, and PDA, included.

The Kansas City tight end and model/social media personality were all smiles as they cuddled up close in front of a huge and beautifully-decorated Christmas tree. Kayla captioned the cute pictures, “Somebody’s off the naught list… jk. Hope you all had a very merry Christmas, and have a joy filled new year.”

With Travis’ Super Bowl win and Kayla looking like a straight up goddess, following her dreams, and pulling in her own coin, we just know their holiday season has been unforgettable so far. In case you missed it, Kayla’s fine *ss went viral when she and her man were spotted turning up after Travis’ championship win in February:

The simple truth is: Travis is an extremely lucky man. As you’ll see in the photos we’ve gathered below, Kayla’s energy is unmatched — and you should absorb as much of it as you can as you bring in the new year. Happy Holidays!

1. Views.

2. A true savage.

3. A little sweet, a little spicy.

4. Body goals.

5. Sensuous.

6. Hypnotizing.

7. An entree.

8. From the back.

9. Perfection.

10. Enchanting.

11. A work of art.

