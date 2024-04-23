Subscribe
Celebrity

Cassius Gems: Kehlani’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

Published on April 23, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Singer Kehlani‘s celebrating a 29th birthday today.

The West Coast crooner jumped onto the scene in 2014 with their debut mixtape Cloud 19, which was quickly followed up by the following year’s You Should Be Here, which had hits like the title track and The Way featuring Chance The Rapper.

Despite being billed as a mixtape, it was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2016 Grammys and set them on a path to develop their sound further.

From there, they entered the SweetSexySavage era, and much to fans’ delight, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and Blue Water Road came soon after.

Kehlani isn’t just honest in their music but in interviews as well. They have never been afraid of being in their feminine or masculine energy.

“My femininity makes me feel soft and gentle and tender and careful in a different way than my masculinity makes me feel. I’m trying not to let it fall into the gender norms of feminine and masculine, but for me, it does a tiny bit. But I also am very fluid in both of those settings,” they told Playboy in 2021.

As of late, the West Coast native has been spending a lot of time in the gym and has even received some backlash for showing off chiseled abs, with some accusing them of going under the knife.

“I always wanted to work out so hard that the entire comments in a blog post is surgery accusations,” Kehlani wrote in a caption about the photo, adding that they “worked for this.”

Check out some of the most gorgeous photos showing off Kehlani –including some gym gains– below.

