Keke Palmer Names Her Son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, Black Twitter Reacts

Celebrity baby names usually get hate, but KeKe Palmer can do no wrong.

The actor and everyone’s favorite television personality announced on Instagram Monday that she had given birth to her first child, a boy.

As a natural comedian, she posted a gallery of pictures that showed her boyfriend Darius Jackson and the newborn alongside a hilarious caption that read in part, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The name is certainly unique, and Twitter users were quick to point it out tweeting, “his name being this black gives me hope for the future.” Another tweeted , “Keke said she building a dynasty with that name!”

Palmer even got in on the joke tweeting, “It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr,” after another commented, “That name sound like it led a civil rights March.”

At the beginning of February, Palmer took to her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer to reveal how she found out she was pregnant and the huge part Jackson played in finding out.

“It’s so funny because how I found out was actually Darius. Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn’t even happen yet. Maybe this is the time. So I took the test, and it came back negative … I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash,” she said.

She then left to hang out with a friend before Jackson sent her a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

“I didn’t wait long enough!” Pamer continued. “And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.'”

But now that baby Leo is here, see how Black Twitter is saluting the unique name.