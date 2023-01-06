Keke Palmer Pops Out With Baby Bump & Boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer stays booked and busy but she’s taking a break as she prepares for the birth of her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The 29-year-old star of Nope says that she’s enjoying her current downtime.

“I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip,” Palmer posted on Instagram. “i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season.

which is, rest. i will refrain from saying “soft girl life” or whatever new label the folks are using 😆🥴. && instead i’ll just say that for me the theme is rest because, i can. i have spent many seasons sacrificing and i am quite fine with that, i learned that from my father. from both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. i want to be just like him. his life is full and he has given so much. i don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who i am and that will never change. but every season we are meant to embrace something new.”

Palmer has enjoyed a career year, receiving accolades including a Best Supporting Actress award from the New York Critics Circle for her role in the Jordan Peele drama. Palmer also launched her digital channel KeyTV and reunited online with Angela Bassett, who played her mother in Palmer’s breakout role in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee.

When Palmer started covering her stomach in public appearances late in 2022, internet speculation was rampant. But Palmer didn’t confirm the pregnancy until she showed her growing belly during her first time hosting Saturday Night Live in December.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” Palmer said during her opening monologue. “And I wanna set the record straight—I am!”

Keke Palmer has been dating Darius Jackson, a writer, since at least 2021 reportedly meeting at a Memorial Day party thrown by Issa Rae and Diddy. He is Sarunus Jackson’s older brother, who’s most known for his role on Insecure. The couple went Instagram official later that year.

Though Darius has been lowkey online about their relationship, he did post a few months ago, “Thank you 2022 for giving me a family.”