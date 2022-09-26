Kevin Feige Reveals “It Was Too Much, Too Soon” To Recast T’Challa, Twitter Reacts To Latest ‘Black Panther’ News

As Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pushes on, Kevin Feige finally opens up about the big elephant in the room, the call to recast T’Challa.

Speaking exclusively with Empire Magazine for its Black Panther: Wakanda Forever issue, Kevin Feige touched on the dilemma of the huge void left in the MCU with the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Ahead of the film’s release, the recast T’challa movement picked up tremendous momentum, but this latest revelation from the head of Marvel Studios will not sit well with them.

In the exclusive interview, Feige threw cold water on any plans to replace the late Boseman’s version of T’Challa, aka the Black Panther in the MCU. We know he is no longer a part of the living in the film, but the trailer did not hint at how Wakanda’s king transitioned to the ancestral plane.

Per Emipire Magazine:

Once Feige and Coogler figured out where they wanted to go, they got back to work on making a sequel that really mattered. “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?'” Feige explains. “And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.” We’ll find out exactly how Wakanda Forever honours that legacy in just a few weeks’ time.

Social Media Is Reacting To The Latest Black Panther News

The latest revelation about T’Challa, at least Boseman’s version of the character not being recast, is sparking conversation with some not mad at Feige and Ryan Coogler’s decision while others are upset.

The MCU now focuses on the multiverse, and the possibilities of seeing a T’Challa variant are out there, but the Earth-616 version of King of Wakanda is not coming back.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Panther