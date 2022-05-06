“Dating Guru” Kevin Samuels’ “Death” Confirmed By His Mother, Twitter Debates Over How He Should Be Mourned

Kevin Samuels in life was a divisive figure, and that remains to be the case even after his passing.

Twitter, more specifically Black Twitter, has been on tilt following news of Kevin Samuels’ reported death. The news first broke via tweet that no one could confirm at the time, but that didn’t stop the speculation train from rolling out of the station. Reporter Philip Lewis did his best to verify the facts by sharing a report from the Atlanta Police stating a woman named Ortencia Alcantara was present when Samuels complained of chest pain before falling on top of her. Officials performed CPR on Samuels, and he remained unresponsive while he was transported to Piedmont Hospital.

Revolt Black News and Marc Lamont Hill would later confirm his death, claiming they got their information from multiple sources close to the matter.

Now, NBC News has officially confirmed that Samuels did indeed pass away, reporting they got confirmation from Samuels’ mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, revealing she learned of his passing through social media.

That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

“Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not confirm or deny any information,” NBC News reports.

Not sure if she has seen all of the reactions to her son’s death, but it hasn’t all been prayers, but more of a welp. Before he died, Samuels made headlines in Black media circles after saying Black women who are 35 and unmarried are “leftovers.” Many people acknowledge his passing but are not mourning the polarizing figure because he got his fame for his controversial takes on Black women.

“Kevin Samuels hated all the women I love: fat blk women, ambitious blk women, women over 30, blk women with standards, black women that like sex, the blk girls that want to be taken care of. There was no value in what he said. But his silence is golden. F**k him,” one Twitter user wrote.

Fellow problematic podcaster, retired rapper Joe Budden who featured Samuels on his show, wrote on Twitter, “it’s disgusting what some of y’all do when death occurs,” referring to people not really not caring the YouTuber died.

If you took the temperature in the room, you would easily see the breakdown is Black men feeling a way that Black women are shrugging their shoulders that Samuels died.

We just had to the point that out.

While we agree we shouldn’t be celebrating the death of anyone, we also understand if people feel indifferent on the matter. Samuels put nothing but negative energy disguised as “relationship and dating advice” out into the world and made a living doing that. So it should come as no surprise that’s what he is getting back.

Just saying.

You can peep more reactions to his death in the gallery below.

Photo: Screencap / Instagram