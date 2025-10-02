Subscribe
Killer Mike Apologizes To Steph Curry After Controversial Ayesha Curry Comments: “I Was Just Stoned”

Published on October 2, 2025

Everyday someone seems to prove the “Think about the messiest person in your life. It’s a man, isn’t it?” meme right.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay rapper Killer Mike issued a public apology to future Hall of Famer Steph Curry for comments he made about Curry’s wife Ayesha, blaming his messiness on marijuana.

“Boy, my wife done cursed me out,” Mike said about his comments … “and I realized maybe I shouldn’t smoke marijuana and get on the internet.”

The drama started in September when comedian Bookie Woodz made some disparaging comments about Ayesha, calming that Steph’s wife is hellbent on embarrassing this man by going on podcasts saying how “frustrated she is with his success, how frustrated she is that women desire him..how desperately she wants to get attention from other men, how locked down she feels with the kids.”

Woodz claimed Ayesha seems to spend her interviews talking about “not wanting to be with her husband…she wants to be  GloRilla or some sh-t. Like, we get it, bro. Just go drop an album or some sh-t.”

And then here came Killer Mike, adding his two cents. 

“My n-gga said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man, Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God Bless him,” Killer Mike wrote in the comment section.

Curry then jumped into the comments captured by The Shade Room, to express his disappointment at Killer Mike’s comments.

“Naaaa, not you, Mike,” wrote Curry. “I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment. And you’re the worst of them. But you’re better than that, @killermike.”

“Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is,” added Steph. ‘We [are] good over here.”

Killer Mike told Sharpe that he’d received numerous calls from people chiding him for speaking about another couple’s marriage.

“Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued. I was just stoned, up, trying to make a joke. It wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said. So, I’m sorry, y’all.”

Mike noted that he was merely trying to tell the comedian to take it easy on Steph, but he could also see how that didn’t go as he intended. Killer Mike praised the Golden State Warriors point god for defending his wife.

“I’ma tell you something, man. Steph did something that all us brothers with women should do, and that is stand up and defend,” Mike said.

See social media’s reaction to Mike’s apology below. 

Ayesha Curry Killer Mike steph curry
