Subscribe
Food & Drink

LeBron Trolled America Again — This Time With a Glass of Hennessy

Published on October 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HENNESSY X LEBRON JAMES V.S.O.P LIMITED EDITION

Source: HENNESSY / Hennessy

After twenty-three years in the NBA, everyone thought that LeBron James’ “second announcement” was going to be a retirement announcement. Turns out that LeBron’s second announcement was nothing more than a Hennessy ad.

Yahoo Sports reports that more than an hour before the scheduled announcement, the liquor brand Hennessy posted an advertisement featuring King James for the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James. 

Related Stories

“It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy,” James said in the press release. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.” This is not the first time James and Hennessy have teamed up for an advertisement. Some fans were obviously very upset.

Unfortunately, those fans who ran out here to buy tickets believing that this might be the star forward’s last season, and paid crazy prices for them, are going to have to eat those costs, because James isn’t going anywhere.

Basically, LeBron James trolled America. But, he only got us because he did this before. Who can forget the nationally televised, overhyped original “decision” in which ESPN broadcast James’ decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

The phrase “I’m taking my talents to…” became a part of the lexicon.

Even James had to admit he was trolling by posting three simple emojis on social media:

James trolled the sports world because we all know retirement is around the corner and “LeBron was able to get with this troll because he knew people would believe it is a realistic possibility. He has hinted that he doesn’t know how much longer he will play in the NBA and has flirted with retirement before,” Yahoo Sports reports.

James recently noted that he won’t be in the league long enough to play with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James. Bronny is currently signed to the Los Angeles Lakers with his dad and Bryce recently debuted with the Arizona.

While James may have found the joke funny, many fans on social media were just relieved that the King will be back for another season.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

hennessy lebron james
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Canelo v Crawford
12 Items
Pop Culture

Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Former Spiritual Advisor Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse, X Searches Hard For MAGA Outrage

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS
20 Items
News

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

21 Items
Pop Culture

Aqib Talib Calls Tyreek Hill’s Injury “Karma” Amid Wife’s Domestic Violence Allegations, X Goes Lower

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close