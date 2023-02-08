Twitter Reacts To Leonardo DiCaprio Being Spotted With 19-Year-Old Model

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for being a generational actor and his long, long list of exes.

The 48-year-old has long been a playboy and dated some of the most sought-after women in Hollywood. But he’s been dating women in their early 20s, then suddenly dumping them as they approach their mid to late 20s.

Social media has discovered the pattern with Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Gisele Bündchen, and Bar Rafaeli. All had positive things to say after their respective splits.

“It was a half year for which I am very grateful,’ Rafaeli l told L’Isha magazine, according to PEOPLE. ‘I came to understand a lot of things about myself. I worked on myself [and] I grew up. I didn’t know what ‘alone’ was like. Today I know that a relationship can work only if you know you can be alone and you are not afraid. Today I’m not afraid of being alone.”

But now the woman he’s most recently been linked to presents the most significant age gap of 29 years with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that DiCaprio is not dating Polani and that the rumors began swirling when he attended model Riley Montana’s (also known as Ebony Riley) album release party last month, and the two were seated next to each other.

“Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party and were hanging in the same group,” a source told E! News. “Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

That didn’t stop Twitter from expressing their thoughts on Leo’s dating history. Check out the reactions below.