Lori Harvey Talks Biggest Dating Red Flag In Rare Interview, Twitter Has Thoughts

Lori Harvey isn’t much for words, so when she speaks, people listen.

The social media recently chopped it up with Teyana Taylor, who’s the host of a new show via dating app Bumble, Luv2SeeIt. Harvey and Taylor spoke about dating and growing through the romantic process.

It all began with the entrepreneur diving into what some eye-opening dating no-nos are for her, which includes the presence of partners’ old flings.

“If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag! Cordial is okay, you can speak. I don’t want yall to have beef because that can get messy,” Harvey explained.

The 25-year-old also shares what a major key is in a good relationship –and like most people– it boils down to good communication.

“Just transparency, openness, and communication. Mot trying to beat around the bush or act like you want something that you maybe really don’t,” she says when Taylor asked about a dating green flag.”Just be open and honest about what you’re doing because it gives you an opportunity to make a conscious decision about what you wanna do.”

Elsewhere Harvey talked about how growing up and new experiences can influences how you approach relationships and what you’re attracted to.

This was evident when she spoke about her broken-off engagement, referencing the relationship with soccer player Memphis Depay that began in 2017 and reportedly ended in 2019.

“I almost got married very young… I hadn’t experienced anything; I didn’t know myself, I didn’t know what I liked or what I didn’t like. I feel like I hadn’t experienced life,” she said. “So at that point, I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to date on my terms, and however I want to move, and whatever I want to do, I’m gonna do it, and if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.'”

To listen to Harvey speak on approving her own communication skills, not compromising her peace, and more, watch the video above.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to Harvey’s dating revelations below: