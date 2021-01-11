Michael B. Jordan Confirms Relationship With Lori Harvey, Twitter Salutes Her Collecting Another Infinity Stone

It’s Lori Harvey’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Sunday evening (Jan.11), Michael B. Jordan confirmed his long-rumored relationship with Lori Harvey in the most millennial way possible, with an Instagram post. The “Creed” actor confirmed the new romance with two photos that honestly look like screen grabs from a movie with the caption “I see you!”

Harvey cemented the news on Twitter and Instagram, sharing the same two flicks but adding an extra Polaroid photo with just a single heart emoji.

Jordan (33) and Harvey (24) sparked pandemic dating rumors back in November when they spotted arriving together at an Atlanta airport, hinting that they were spending Thanksgiving together, TMZ reported. In December, they were seen getting off a plane together in Salt Lake City, Utah, in images shared by The Sun. The rumored couple hinted something was going on by both sharing separate snowboarding videos and photos at the same location on their Instagram Stories.

Once news of the relationship between Jordan and Harvey was confirmed, Twitter immediately gave the daughter of Steve and Majorie Harvey her props. When it comes to dating, Harvey is on a David Jeter-like run cause her list of flings is impeccable. She has dated Future, Diddy (allegedly), his son Justin Combs, Trey Songz, F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton (allegedly), and Dutch football player Memphis Depay.

Now she can add People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” to that list. Lori Harvey is out here putting on a masterclass in dating and, like one Twitter user said, collecting them like Infinity Stones. But is Jordan the final infinity stone in her conquest? That is the million-dollar question.

You can peep more reactions to Lori Harvey luring away Michael B. Jordan from white women in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty