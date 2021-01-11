Twitter Gives Lori Harvey Her Props For Scooping Up The “Sexiest Man Alive,” Michael B. Jordan

1. Period!
Lori Harvey is doing what every girl in her twenties should be doing. Having fun, dating, and moving tf around when a nigga gets goofy or the situation no longer serves her. Like hello?— Boward Woward (@IamSaintOndres) January 11, 2021
2. She sure did.
Lori Harvey did it again, Joe. pic.twitter.com/DJ6igRxxT2— Alex Green (@alexgreen713) January 11, 2021
3. LIVING
Lori Harvey is living LIFE. When one man wanna tek yuh fi eediat, move on to the next. Good for her!!!— Kayla A. Greaves (@KaylaAGreaves) January 11, 2021
4. FACTS!
lori harvey is a great example of how u should spend ya 20s 🤣 experimenting !!— niggasbebrokeokayyy (@khilanii) January 11, 2021
5. Where is the lie?
Lori Harvey does not belong to the streets, The streets belong to Lori Harvey.. pic.twitter.com/Wi9RgeA90n— chu (@chuuzus) January 11, 2021
6. A Legend!
Wait. Lori Harvey done brought MBJ to the Black side? Sis is legendary. pic.twitter.com/7ys0wv9yUA— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 11, 2021
7. Interesting
8. Pretty much.
Lori Harvey has a new boyfriend. We are now going to be reading about how this what your 20s should be about for the next 36hrs— Kobe Cryant (@SadNiggaTwiz) January 11, 2021
9. They just hating.
Women are listing the men that Lori Harvey has dated and niggas replying “she been getting passed around 😭”. Never once dawning on them that she’s autonomously picking & choosing the ppl she wants. A lot of male socialization is stupid.— Reid (@RVAReid) January 11, 2021
10. She belongs in the dating Hall of Fame.
Lori Harvey really is only 24 and be having these rich ass men in their 30's in her hands like silly putty, its admirable tbh— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) January 11, 2021