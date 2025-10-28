Martine Rose Reunites With Nike For A Collection Inspired By 1990s Gamers

For her latest collection with Nike, British menswear designer Martine Rose is throwing it all the way back.

Before the days of Bluetooth and seamless Wi-Fi, there were unsightly wires attached to every internet-connected device, creating a nightmare for any cord management nerd.

Within that culture were LAN (Local Area Network) parties where gamers gathered to build community, which later became the foundation of today’s esports community.

Rose loves community building—and discovering niche ones at that—so, with gamers being her current fixation, she’s inspired by the competitive nature of it all for her MR4 Shox. The silhouette first debuted in 2022 and takes the basic design language of the Shox R4 by elongating it to have the structured square toe of a dress shoe, but chopping the back off for a mule look.

“The world of competitive gaming informed every aspect of our new collection,” says Rose. “As with any sport uniform, each piece is fit for purpose and has to suit the task. This apparel line is all about comfort, mobility, and flexibility. We really wanted the collection to have this relaxed mood, both inspired by gamers and made for the way they compete.”

The latest collection kicks off with two new colorways of the MR4 Shox: a Nike signature all-red and another in white with hits of navy and red that recall the Nike LeBron Zoom Generation 1.

True to her fashion roots, Rose made sure to deliver outside of sneakers with football jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, sweatshorts, and a cross-body bag. But the standout piece is a parka that’s inspired by a 1990s ACG jacket from the Swoosh’s vault.

In the same way Nike would usher in world-class athletes for a campaign, Rose did the same, instead framing gamers Ana, Billy Mitchell, Scarlett, SonicFox, and TenZ in nostalgia-fueled ads.

The 2025 Nike x Martine Rose Sport collection drops globally on October 30 at nike.com and select retail spots.

Get a better look at the collection below.

