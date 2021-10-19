Marvel Cinematic Universe , Marvel Studios , Newsletter
HomeTV/Film

The Cast of ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals’ Looked Stunning On The Film’s World Premiere Red Carpet

Recent 10.19.21

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The insanely beautiful cast of the highly-anticipated film Marvel Studios’ Eternals hit the red carpet in Hollywood, to celebrate the world premiere of the forthcoming epic superhero film. 

The Chloé Zhao-directed epic boasts an impressive ensemble cast of Hollywood’s most prominent and brightest stars, and they were all on hand to celebrate the arrival of their film. While Black Widow served as the kick-starter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 slate of films, Marvel Studios’ Eternals will help lay the foundation. This film’s plot will have major implications that will reverberate in the future films that follow it.

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Source: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney / Getty Images for Disney

Related Stories

Marvel Studios’ Eternals stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. They all were on hand, and yes, they looked amazing as they blessed the red carpet. 

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Source: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney / Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals arrives only in theaters on Nov.5. Based on the early reactions from those who have been fortunate to see it early, it deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. Advanced tickets for the film are now on sale and can be purchased by heading here.

You can peep more photos from the Marvel Studios’ Eternals world premiere in the gallery below.

Photos: Getty Images

1. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

2. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

3. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

4. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

5. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

6. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

7. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

8. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

9. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

10. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

11. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

12. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

13. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

14. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

15. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

16. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

17. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

18. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

19. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

20. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA marvel studios’ eternals premieres in hollywood ca

21. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Haaz Sleiman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,film industry,smiling,awe,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,red carpet event,premiere event,haaz sleiman

22. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CA Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,california,hollywood – california,three quarter length,marvel studios,brian tyree henry,premiere event

23. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Lia McHugh attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,red,film industry,awe,california,city of los angeles,sleeveless top,pleated,film premiere,red carpet event,mini skirt,drop earring,high heels,strappy shoe,skirt,crop top,red shoe,high waist skirt,red skirt,sleeveless,premiere event,lia mchugh

24. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Gemma Chan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,formalwear,full length,one person,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,film industry,awe,california,city of los angeles,dress,train – clothing embellishment,film premiere,red carpet event,feather,floor length,louis vuitton – designer label,white dress,lace – textile,lace dress,louis vuitton dress,white color,premiere event,gemma chan,cape – garment,moet hennessy louis vuitton

25. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Kit Harington attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,film industry,awe,california,city of los angeles,well-dressed,striped,film premiere,suit,shoe,red carpet event,sports shoe,full suit,leather,pinstripe,wristwatch,black shoe,double breasted,leather shoe,white color,black color,two tone – color,striped suit,kit harington,premiere event,gray color

26. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Chloé Zhao attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,film industry,smiling,awe,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,multi colored,red carpet event,floor length,short sleeved,floral pattern,top – garment,chanel,skirt,multi colored skirt,floral pattern skirt,round neckline,black color,premiere event,chloé zhao

27. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Ma Dong-seok attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,film industry,awe,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,red carpet event,los angeles county,premiere event,don lee – south korean actor

28. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Garcelle Beauvais attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,film industry,smiling,awe,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,red carpet event,garcelle beauvais,premiere event

29. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Lauren Ridloff attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,film industry,smiling,awe,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,red carpet event,premiere event,lauren ridloff

30. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Angelina Jolie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,awe,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,red carpet event,angelina jolie,premiere event

More From CassiusLife
Close