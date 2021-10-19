The Cast of ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals’ Looked Stunning On The Film’s World Premiere Red Carpet

The insanely beautiful cast of the highly-anticipated film Marvel Studios’ Eternals hit the red carpet in Hollywood, to celebrate the world premiere of the forthcoming epic superhero film.
The Chloé Zhao-directed epic boasts an impressive ensemble cast of Hollywood’s most prominent and brightest stars, and they were all on hand to celebrate the arrival of their film. While Black Widow served as the kick-starter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 slate of films, Marvel Studios’ Eternals will help lay the foundation. This film’s plot will have major implications that will reverberate in the future films that follow it.
Marvel Studios’ Eternals stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. They all were on hand, and yes, they looked amazing as they blessed the red carpet.
Marvel Studios’ Eternals arrives only in theaters on Nov.5. Based on the early reactions from those who have been fortunate to see it early, it deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. Advanced tickets for the film are now on sale and can be purchased by heading here.
You can peep more photos from the Marvel Studios’ Eternals world premiere in the gallery below.
Photos: Getty Images
1. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
2. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
3. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
4. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
5. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
6. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
7. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
8. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
9. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
10. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
11. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
12. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
13. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
14. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
15. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
16. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
17. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
18. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
19. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
20. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty Images for Disney
21. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Haaz Sleiman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
22. Marvel Studios’ Eternals Premieres In Hollywood CASource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California.
23. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Lia McHugh attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
24. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Gemma Chan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
25. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Kit Harington attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
26. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Chloé Zhao attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
27. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Ma Dong-seok attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
28. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Garcelle Beauvais attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
29. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Lauren Ridloff attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
30. Los Angeles Premiere Of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Angelina Jolie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.