Cassius Gems: Maya Jama Reportedly Engaged To Ben Simmons — Photos Of The UK Baddie Inside

Congrats are in order for Ben Simmons, as the Philadelphia 76ers point guard is reportedly engaged.

According to sources, the baller asked for UK television host Maya Jama‘s hand in marriage over the Christmas holiday — and apparently, she said “yes!”

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed,” a source reportedly told The Sun, adding “He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

Ben was supposedly nervous about proposing because Maya once said no to an ex. “He and Maya have been together for much less time but, thankfully, she said yes. Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them,” the source went on.

There are a million reasons any person would want Maya by their side — not only is she beautiful, she’s hardworking, and very accomplished at the young age of 27 years old. The English tv personality, radio presenter, and DJ also has her own face and eye mask company called MIJ Masks. Wifey material, indeed.

“News is going to get out eventually, but they’re keen to keep it under wraps until the new year. Ben fell for Maya almost immediately and was absolutely taken by her sheer beauty,” the source went on. “He tells friends he loves the fact that she has her own career and he’s smitten by her British accent.”

More photos of Maya below. Congrats to the happy couple again… allegedly!