CASSIUS GEMS: Megan Thee Stallion Hip-Hop’s Anime Queen

Megan Thee Stallion is the hottest blerd on the planet.
The eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards went down in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, March 2, celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film, and music.
Hip-Hop’s most famous anime fan, Megan Thee Stallion, was on hand and a presenter during the awards show. Of course, the Houston hottie understood the assignment, showing up to the awards show rocking a look inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.
Megan Thee Stallion closed out the award’s show, hitting the stage wearing a dress drawing inspiration directly from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Bruno Bucciarati.
The look features a corset complimented by a white leather dress with gold detailing, nails, and a jet-black bob.
The “HISS” crafter presented the “Anime of The Year Award” to one of her favorite anime, Jujutsu Kaisen.
Before the Anime Awards, Thee Stallion stepped out and showed off her Gojo Satoru-inspired drip for rehearsals.
The inspiration for the fit is the special-grade sorcerer and teacher from Jujutsu Kaisen. For the look, Thee Stallion rocked fang nails, like the ones she showed off before she hit the world with “HISS,” an icy platinum blonde wig with bangs, a cropped leather turtleneck jacket, matching low rise flared pants, and a blindfold.
She also wears two pairs of glasses in other shots to compliment the look.
Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove that her love and appreciation for anime and cosplay and how she introduces it into her stage swag and personal style is unmatched.
You can hit the gallery below to see why she is Blerd’s dream girl.
