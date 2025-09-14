Subscribe
Pop Culture

Metro Boomin Shuts Down Fan Blaming Him For No More Drake & Future Collabs, X Gets Ruthless

Published on September 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

As we near the 10-year anniversary of Drake and Future’s collaborative project What a Time to Be Alive, we’re reminded of how much the rap landscape has changed.

Both Drizzy and Future are still atop the food chain; however, neither is on speaking terms thanks to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that erupted last summer.

Related Stories

Over the decade, the duo was able to give us a slew of hits. The most recent was 2022’s “Wait for U,” which fans will have to make do with because it’s unclear if the two will ever make amends, citing a rift that started with Metro Boomin.

So now on X, fans have no problem blaming Metro for the lack of summer slaps, with one being bold enough to tweet him, “Ur fuckass the reason we ain’t getting no more pluto and drizzy fuck your day.”

Metro even responded Friday night, proving that all love is still lost between the two rap camps, writing “ cry me a river fuck boy 😭.”

We never got the full story of what started the beef, but when covering GQ last year, Metro stomped out rumors that it was about a woman, only saying it was personal.

“Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that,” he told GQ. “It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me. But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day. It’s just regular s–t. This just happens to have an audience.”

However, one of Young Thug’s (many) leaked jail calls shed more light on the situation, seemingly confirming the rumor that when Metro’s mom died, Drake was insensitively prioritizing business while Metro was grieving.

See social media’s reaction to the ongoing beef below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Related Tags

Drake future Metro Boomin
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
19 Items
Sports

Green Bay Packers, NY Yankees Hold Moment Of Silence For Charlie Kirk, X Remembers His Hateful Views

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
17 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2025 MTV VMAs

Leanna Lenee x Travis Hunter Photos
Entertainment

Behind Every Great Man: Meet Leanna Lenee, Everything We Know About Travis Hunter’s Wife

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close