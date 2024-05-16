Soulja Boy Apologizes To Metro Boomin For Disparaging Remarks About His Late Mother Over Old Tweet

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The industry-wide side eye of Drake has spawned a new beef.

Metro Boomin, who orchestrated the literal beat behind Drake’s contentious moment with Kendrick Lamar, has found himself a new enemy in Soulja Boy.

It erupted after Soulja read a disparaging tweet about himself from Metro.

“My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down,” read the tweet.

While the Metro tweet is indeed real, it’s more than a decade old and was actually tweeted in 2012 when he was 19 years old.

Before Soulja realized how dated the comments were, he went on a lengthy Instagram Live rant. And when he didn’t get a response, he went on Twitter storm last Sunday, wishing Metro Boomin’s mom a Happy Mother’s Day. It was to strike a nerve because his mother passed away in 2022, allegedly as a result of a domestic dispute-turned murder-suicide at the hands of her partner.

“F-ck that n-gga mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b-tch! You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet,” Soulja Boy wrote in the distasteful since-deleted tweets. “All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? can say f-ck this money and fame sh-t and still be a boss can you?”

Though active on X, Metro Boomin didn’t respond to Soulja Boy, but his frequent collaborator 21 Savage did, tweeting, “Speaking on a n-gga mama like shit a game you gone sh-t on yourself when I see you boy.”

Days later, Soulja realized the tweet wasn’t recent and apologized for his insensitive remarks about his mother, promising he’d get help for acting out.

“I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old,” he tweeted.

Apology or not, social media had a lot to say about the one-sided spat. See the reactions below.