Mo’Nique Reignites Beef With Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry With Expletive-Laced Rant, Social Media Reacts

Published on May 2, 2024

The Bridge Comedy Show: Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy & Rodney Perry

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s been two months since Mo’Nique took aim at just about, well, every other comedic actor on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay platform, and it seems the viral moment wasn’t loud enough for her.

The legendary comedian is back to badmouthing some of those same folks –namely Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey— while being the opening act for Katt Williams’ Dark Matter Tour.

She starts the expletive-laced rant by asking the crowd to repeat after her as she chants, “F-ck you, Oprah Winfrey, F-ck you, Tyler Perry.”

The 56-year-old then gives Oprah some backhanded complete, suggesting she return to her roots.

“I love that Black raggedy b-tch. I love that black, simple-minded motherf-cker. I love Oprah Winfrey’s black a-s; we just need to bring her back to Black,” she said.

Mo’Nique then refuses to apologize to an Oprah fan named Melvin in the crowd and then goes in on her inner circle like Gayle and her beau Stedman, who’s rarely seen in public, so she makes an off-the-cuff joke about his absence.

“We ain’t seen Stedman in 30 motherf-cking years,” she added. “Who is loving Oprah and Gayle King? Each other! But we don’t want to say the sh-t out loud. I’m too motherf-cking old to be scared of this b-tch. I’m too motherf-cking old to be intimidated by this b-tch. I’m too old to hold the motherf-cking truth.”

She continued, “You know why I f-ck with Oprah Winfrey, Melvin? ‘Cause that b-tch tried to f-ck with me privately. But I’m a public b-tch. You try to f-ck with me behind closed doors, b-tch, open the door up. Ding-dong, I’m gonna let your motherf-cking a-s in.”

The original rift between Mo’Nique and Perry/Winfrey comes after the 2009 film Precious, led by Gabourey Sidibe, for which Mo’Nique played her abusive mother and won several awards, including Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Despite the film’s success, Monique claims Perry and Winfrey blackballed her from Hollywood because she refused to do certain press events to support the film.

See how social is reacting to Mo’Nique staying on the Black billionaires’ head tops below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Mo'Nique Oprah Winfrey tyler perry
