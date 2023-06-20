Moriah Mills Threatens To Leak Zion Williamson Sex Tape, Twitter Over Her Shenanigans

Moriah Mills is campaigning for Zion Williamson to get traded by the New Orleans Pelicans.
However, unlike NBA brass, Mills isn’t trying to shop WIlliamson’s talents around the league in hopes of a worthy suitor; she’s threatening him instead.
The adult film star wants the Pelicans power forward to take his talents elsewhere, or she’ll leak videos of them having sex.
“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson, and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills tweeted.
Mills has been harassing Williamson for weeks, but the newfound threat may be because Williamson isn’t delivering Mills the money he promised her. She even posted screenshots of her alleged texts with him, captioning it, Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the f-ck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola. Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out?” alongside a clown emoji.
The texts show Williamson explaining the money he’s wiring her will take a few days, while she prefers just getting it in cash. In the second screenshot, Williamson also offers to book her a flight.
Mills doesn’t stop there; she continues embarrassing him on Twitter between blackmailing and extorting him while threatening to release revenge porn.
She takes it even further, saying that the young NBA star can’t file any charges against her, claiming he tried to threaten her.
“Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA,” Mills tweeted.
