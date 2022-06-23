Zion Williamson Looks Shredded In Debut Ad For Jordan Zion 2

Zion Williamson has only played 85 professional basketball games in the three years since he entered the NBA. Listed at 6-6 and an operating weight of 284 pounds, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has reportedly tipped the scales as high as 330 pounds, and he last took the hardwood over a year ago. But based on the latest ad for his new Jumpman shoe, The Jordan Zion 2, Williamson appears more leaned out and ready to take his place as one of the league’s most promising rising stars again.

“Locked in 👀 @jumpman23 Proud to announce my 2nd signature shoe is here,” Williamson posted across his social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon. “This spring, I trained on campus and now it’s time to show y’all what I been up to.”

In August of last year, the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft class suffered a broken bone in his right foot. Williamson suffered another setback in December while rehabbing the injury, and he ended up missing the entire 2021-2022 season. Williamson’s fluctuating weight has often been cited as the reason for his lack of gameplay since entering the league, as well as rumors that he wants to leave The Big Easy and explore his options somewhere else.

But ever since being “cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions” this past May, Williamson has been reportedly getting into better shape and playing pickup games to prepare for his return to the Pels. “I do want to be here. That’s no secret,” he told reporters earlier this month at Dryades YMCA in New Orleans, per ESPN. “It was a long year for me for rehab and mental battles. I’m fine now,” he added. “I’m ready to get to work.”

And the Jordan Zion 2 has upgrades to its predecessor that show a renewed approach to the game on and off the court. It introduces a new logo for Williamson’s line and uses a new way of incorporating the strobel. The change in this particular shoe’s construction will allow “for 20 percent more Zoom Air on the forefoot and a smoother, more comfortable landing on the heel following an explosive dunk,” says the shoe’s official press release.

The Jordan Zion 2 will be available in two colorways:

a special “Voodoo” edition created in honor of New Orleans, which dropped on June 22 and retails for $140; and

a “Hope Diamond” colorway that’s scheduled for release on June 30.

Check out more pictures of Williamson’s latest signature sneaker below.