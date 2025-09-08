Subscribe
Naz Reid’s Sister Toraya Shot To Death, Her Boyfriend Charged With Murder

Published on September 8, 2025

Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Over the weekend, a New Jersey woman was the victim of a homicide, and it was later discovered that she’s the sister of Naz Reid. Reid is an NBA star who’s played with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2019.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office reports that the crime occurred Sept. 6. Around 11 a.m., the local Jackson Township Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard and that there was a woman lying in the road at the Paragon Apartment Complex.

Officers responded and found a deceased 28-year-old woman —who was later identified as Toraya Reid— with multiple gunshot wounds, lying near the building’s exit.

The hunt for the alleged killer ensued soon after, with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, as the main suspect.

“Additional responding officers observed a male – later identified as Green – running on North New Prospect Road; Green was taken into custody without incident and transported to Jackson Township Police Headquarters,” the release reads.

The statement continues: “A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, identified Green – who has been in a dating relationship with Ms. Reid – as the individual responsible for her death.”

Green was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, in connection with the murder, and currently sits in the Ocean County Jail awaiting a hearing.

In a 2023 interview with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, he spoke about the family dynamic of being a middle child, and the only boy, which he says led to him describing his older sister Toraya as super protective, she treats us like she’s our parent.”

The NBA star responded to the heartbreaking news through his Instagram Stories. He posted a collection of pictures of himself and his sister through the years, from when they were toddlers to her standing courtside during his basketball camp.

He also shared a quote from the Minnesota Star Tribune’s coverage of the murder, highlighting his younger sister Jakahya’s social media posts.

“My sister has a name,” Jakahya wrote. “She is not just some girl. She’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name, and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her (expletive) or don’t mention her at all.”

See how social media is rallying behind Reid in the alleged domestic dispute below.

 

