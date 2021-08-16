Like a Virgin: 4 Times Madonna Thirsted Over Black Men

Madonna, often referred to as the Queen Of Pop, turns 63 years old today.

She dominated the airwaves for decades and has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. While she worked hard, it’s been documented that she went pretty hard when having fun. Partying aside, she married some pretty famous men in Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie. She’s always been sexually liberated, which came with respect and sometimes controversy.

I think that the world is not comfortable with female sexuality. It’s always coming from a male point of view, and a woman is being objectified by a man – and even women are comfortable with that. But when a woman does it, ironically, women are uncomfortable with it. I think a lot of that has to do with conditioning,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011.

And when it came to relationships, she never discriminated. Here are a few times Madonna was caught thirsting over Black men.