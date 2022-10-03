Namor, The New Black Panther & Iron Heart Take Center Stage In New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Wakanda Forever is almost here, and a new trailer has arrived, giving us our best look at the film’s “villain” Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner, Iron Heart, and of course, the new Black Panther.

Sticking with their formula, Marvel Studios released a new trailer to accompany the announcement that tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now on sale.

This latest look at the highly-anticipated film follows the exclusive footage we saw at Disney’s D23 Expo during the Marvel Studios showcase. That footage hinted at a global push for Wakanda’s most prized possession, not called the heart-shaped herb, Vibranium. We saw colonizers in the clip trying to steal the precious metal only to be clowned by the Dora Milaje.

This new trailer hints at everyone feasting their eyes on Wakanda, with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) pointing out that the African nation is now vulnerable because “they have lost their protector.”

Namor Is Coming

We also get our best look at Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the MCU’s first real introduction to the world of mutants after it was revealed Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, discovered she has an X-gene. Lord M’Baku (Winston Duke), the powerful leader of the Jabari Tribe, talks about the mysterious ruler of the underwater Aztec City of Talocan. “They call him K’uk’ulkan. The feather serpent god. Killing him will risk internal war,” he explains to his loyal tribe members while we see Namor flying thanks to his mini wings, one of his mutant abilities.

Namor, of course, will bring the pain as Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) says in a voiceover, “he’s coming for the surface war.”

The Wakandans won’t be alone in their battle against those trying to invade their homeland as Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) suits up as Iron Man’s replacement, Iron Heart, giving fans their first glimpse of her new armor.

Who Is The New Black Panther?

In the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a quick glimpse hints at the Black Panther tradition carrying on. We get our best look at Wakanda’s protector in this new trailer. The trailer continues to hammer home the point that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is dead, showing the funeral service that will honor the late king who has gone on to join his father and his ancestors in the ancestral plane.

But, all hope is not lost. After Ramonda’s powerful words, we see a new Black Panther drop in, just like T’Challa’s version did in the first film, and, yes, this version of the superhero is indeed a woman. Whether it’s Shuri, which many believe to be the case, or Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) or both of them sharing the mantle remains a mystery.

We won’t have to wait to find out much longer when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. You can watch the trailer and reactions to it below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever