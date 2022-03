Fresh Dripped: New Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Sneakers For 2022 [Photos]

A new year means new Supreme Nike Dunks for sneakerheads to lust over, scramble for and catch L’s failing to secure. The streetwear brand has teamed with Nike SB to create Dunk Highs destined to be sold out immediately—hey, the game is the game.

If you care for the details, beyond the Supreme branding, the sneakers feature leather uppers, a Zoom Air Unit in the heel, and the Nike Dunk aesthetics you’ve come to expect. As for the logos; you get embroidered “By Any Means” and “NO Heart Emoji” graphics, a co-branded footbed and a woven logo label on the tongue.

A Supreme exclusive, there will be three colorways, so choose wisely when you’re rushing to cop of the website (the yellow and green “Brazil” flavored colorway is always fire). Or if you got it like that and can swing those resale prices, more power to you. We suggest you holla at your plug, yesterday.

The Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High will be available stateside on Thursday, March 3, while Japan will get their good a couple of days later. Best of luck.

Check out detailed photos in the gallery.